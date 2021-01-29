Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,319 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 779% compared to the average daily volume of 150 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND opened at $43.90 on Friday. Talend has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Talend’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Talend will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $148,978.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 522.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Talend by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Talend in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TLND shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

