Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $17.67 million and approximately $20,356.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00066911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $280.23 or 0.00825989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00048097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.08 or 0.04026531 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017674 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,211,099 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

