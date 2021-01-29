IONChain (IONC) Market Cap Hits $207,301.54

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. IONChain has a total market cap of $207,301.54 and approximately $10,070.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00062367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $287.56 or 0.00758113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00043281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,425.82 or 0.03759006 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00033707 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

