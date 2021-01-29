IQE (IQEPF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IQE (OTCMKTS: IQEPF):

1/26/2021 – IQE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/21/2021 – IQE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IQE is the world leading supplier of semiconductor wafer products for wireless and optoelectronic components, photovoltaics and silicon based epitaxy. To fully leverage the most from your intellectual property, they can supply you with process optimized, cost effective, world-class wafers from any of their worldwide manufacturing sites. “

1/14/2021 – IQE had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/12/2021 – IQE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/11/2021 – IQE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IQE is the world leading supplier of semiconductor wafer products for wireless and optoelectronic components, photovoltaics and silicon based epitaxy. To fully leverage the most from your intellectual property, they can supply you with process optimized, cost effective, world-class wafers from any of their worldwide manufacturing sites. “

1/8/2021 – IQE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IQE is the world leading supplier of semiconductor wafer products for wireless and optoelectronic components, photovoltaics and silicon based epitaxy. To fully leverage the most from your intellectual property, they can supply you with process optimized, cost effective, world-class wafers from any of their worldwide manufacturing sites. “

IQEPF stock remained flat at $$0.72 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $573.71 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. IQE plc has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.22.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

