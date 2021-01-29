iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IRTC. Truist reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded down $79.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.75. The company had a trading volume of 154,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,211. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -81.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.56.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,362,049.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.16, for a total value of $1,155,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,041.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,669 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,262. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,936,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $3,057,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $358,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

