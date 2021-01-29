iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

Get iRobot alerts:

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $122.00 on Thursday. iRobot has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.69.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $486,920.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,784,699.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,291,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in iRobot by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in iRobot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.