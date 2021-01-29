iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Price Down 24.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) were down 24.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $115.08 and last traded at $122.00. Approximately 3,956,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 1,894,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.16.

Specifically, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRBT. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in iRobot by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 743.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

