iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 345,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after buying an additional 70,851 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 316,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 282,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after buying an additional 79,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 257,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,087 shares during the period.

QLTA traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,805. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.20. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $59.53.

