iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Holdings Boosted by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,055 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV owned about 0.19% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $182,458,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,710,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,784,000 after buying an additional 392,685 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $16,692,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 281,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,912,000 after acquiring an additional 279,316 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB remained flat at $$51.64 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,610. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

