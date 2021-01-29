iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,193 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.34% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $16,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,710,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,784,000 after buying an additional 392,685 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $182,458,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,278,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,999,000 after acquiring an additional 114,324 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,912,000 after acquiring an additional 279,316 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 281,642 shares during the period.

ISTB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.65. 4,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,610. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

