iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $65.53 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.