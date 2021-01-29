iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the December 31st total of 433,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,581,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $70.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.18.

