iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 79,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 49,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 81,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 26,205 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,166,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,948,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 657,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,211,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,744. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

