iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.19. 24,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,281. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

