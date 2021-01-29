iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Raised by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 5.2% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $51,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.68. The company had a trading volume of 909,046 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.