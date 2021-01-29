iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EMXC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.84. 50,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,461. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $61.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

