iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Up 911.6% in January

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,500 shares, an increase of 911.6% from the December 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $37.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RING. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period.

