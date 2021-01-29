iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the December 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ENZL opened at $68.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.01. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $71.72.

