iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.37. 837,824 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.43 and its 200-day moving average is $107.89. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

