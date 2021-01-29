iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,077,000 after acquiring an additional 250,546 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 83,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

