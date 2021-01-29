iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $207.68. 2,465,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,855,018. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

