iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $72.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.