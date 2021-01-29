iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,996 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $98.35 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average of $88.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

