iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stake Boosted by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,482. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $78.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.83 and its 200-day moving average is $68.04.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

