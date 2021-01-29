iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Shares Down 11.5%

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN)’s stock price was down 11.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $23.16. Approximately 1,265,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,456,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

About iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

As of January 21, 2021, iSun, Inc was acquired by iSun Energy LLC. iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services.

