ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ITV from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434. ITV has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

