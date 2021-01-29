James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up 1.4% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $15,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 76,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of CWB stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.17. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,950. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.46. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $88.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.