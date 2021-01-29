James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 139.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,595 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 379.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,194,000 after acquiring an additional 229,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 45,678 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1,277.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 94,066 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,598,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,744,000.

Shares of ONLN stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $83.49. The stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,994. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $88.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.41.

