James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.07. 21,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,929. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,960.35, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average is $51.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

