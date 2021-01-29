James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,356 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 45,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.56. The company had a trading volume of 102,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,858. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average is $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $124.07. The company has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.