James Investment Research Inc. Has $26.48 Million Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,366 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $26,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,147,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 168,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.09. 6,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,974. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

