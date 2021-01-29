James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,691 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.2% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after acquiring an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 64.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 185.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,055,000 after buying an additional 175,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,202,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.92.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

