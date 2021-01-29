James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,300 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. TIAA FSB lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,960,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,052 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,417,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,101,000 after buying an additional 870,798 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,406,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 509.5% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 624,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after buying an additional 522,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 743,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 516,704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,111. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38.

