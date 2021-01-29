James Investment Research Inc. Raises Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 200.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 833.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in AGCO by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AGCO from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.84.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,085,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $613,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,877.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,135. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.57. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $118.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

