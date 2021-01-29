James Investment Research Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,763 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,897. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

