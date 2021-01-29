James Investment Research Inc. Sells 15,375 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,375 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $287.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,974,254. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.77.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

