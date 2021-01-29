Jamie Samath Sells 521 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $169,758. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $765.36 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $790.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $728.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.06.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

