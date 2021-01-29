Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $60.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

