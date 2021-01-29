Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Nucor worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nucor by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 525,733 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Nucor by 263.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 645,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,940,000 after purchasing an additional 467,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Nucor by 209.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 544,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 368,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 74.3% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,670,000 after purchasing an additional 319,879 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $50.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

