Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.17 Million Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth approximately $479,558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,653 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 93.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,773,000 after acquiring an additional 692,591 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at $87,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $168,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MXIM opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.67. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

