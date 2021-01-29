Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.98 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 70.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Aflac by 173.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.