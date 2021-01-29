Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 338.2% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.12. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,157,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,632 shares during the last quarter.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

