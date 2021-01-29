JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in JD.com by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.38. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $101.68.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

