Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ono Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical’s FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Shares of OPHLF opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38. Ono Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

