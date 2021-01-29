Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Price Target to $14.00

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of NVGS opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $529.98 million, a PE ratio of -86.18 and a beta of 2.33. Navigator has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Navigator by 38.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 374,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 103,846 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 3.6% during the third quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,365,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 19.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,244,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 7.3% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 265,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

