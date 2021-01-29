Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Navient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NAVI. Wedbush upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NAVI opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. Navient has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Navient by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Navient by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Navient by 8.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

