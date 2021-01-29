Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tate & Lyle plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tate & Lyle in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $3.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tate & Lyle’s FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TATYY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Investec raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.88. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

