Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Price Target to $5.50

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.66.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

NYSE ASC opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. Research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.