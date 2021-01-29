Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Price Target to $17.00

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.44 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

