Jefferies Financial Group Raises GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Price Target to $4.00

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

GLOP has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GasLog Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

GLOP stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $168.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.16 million. Equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth $92,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 159.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth $139,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

